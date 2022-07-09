129 Corona patients quarantine in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 129 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while 11 more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority Saturday, among the recent cases, four arrived from Potohar town, three from Islamabad, two from Taxila and one from Rawal town and Attock.

"Presently, 129 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and one of each in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospital".

The report informed that a total of 46,976 infected cases, 43,436 were from Rawalpindi and 3,540 from other districts.

The report further said that 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,611 samples were collected, out of which 600 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent.