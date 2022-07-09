UrduPoint.com

129 Corona Patients Quarantine In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

129 Corona patients quarantine in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 129 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while 11 more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority Saturday, among the recent cases, four arrived from Potohar town, three from Islamabad, two from Taxila and one from Rawal town and Attock.

"Presently, 129 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and one of each in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospital".

The report informed that a total of 46,976 infected cases, 43,436 were from Rawalpindi and 3,540 from other districts.

The report further said that 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,611 samples were collected, out of which 600 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Attock Taxila March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow ..

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

46 minutes ago
 Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case ..

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

1 hour ago
 Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

1 hour ago
 Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received thr ..

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.