UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

129 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :No death was reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Wednesday in the province, whereas the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,946 after registration of 129 new cases.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2220.

The P&SHD informed that 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Sheikhupura, 37 in Rawalpindi,2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 6 in Gujranwala,1 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,3 in Multan,12 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot,1 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 2 in Bhakkar, 11 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Muzaffargarh during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,092,209 tests for COVID-19 so far ,while 94,693 confirmed patients recovered in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow the SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They must contact on 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department said.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Muzaffargarh Narowal Rahimyar Khan Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

28 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

44 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.