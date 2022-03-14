UrduPoint.com

129 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 06:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 129 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 100 positive cases were reported in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, five in Rawalpindi, two each in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal.

The secretary said that total cases were recorded 503,893 while recoveries stood at 485,580.

He said that currently 4,776 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 15,118 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.

34 million tests had been conducted so far.

Baloch said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 0.9 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 1.8 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, Faisalabad 9.7 per cent and Multan 0.3 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

He said that corona virus vaccinations were available at all vaccination centres.

>