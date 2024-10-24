Open Menu

129 New Dengue Cases Reported

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

129 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed 129 new cases of dengue across the province in the past 24 hours, as reported on Thursday.

The latest data revealed that Rawalpindi accounted for the highest number with 107 cases, followed by 10 in Lahore. Other districts, including Faisalabad, Chakwal, Sialkot, and Rahimyar Khan, each reported two cases, while Attock, Sargodha, Khushab, and Gujrat had one case each.

The department further disclosed that 779 new cases have been identified in the last week, bringing the total number of Dengue cases in Punjab to 4,657 for the year 2024.

Authorities assured the public that necessary precautions are in place, with a sufficient supply of medicine in all public hospitals. In response to the rising cases, a public advisory was issued, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the spread of the virus.

For assistance, the Health Department has provided a free helpline at 1033, encouraging the public to stay vigilant and cooperate with health teams working to control the outbreak.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Sialkot Chakwal Khushab Rahimyar Khan Attock All

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

4 minutes ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

33 minutes ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

3 hours ago
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

15 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

15 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan