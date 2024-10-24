129 New Dengue Cases Reported
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed 129 new cases of dengue across the province in the past 24 hours, as reported on Thursday.
The latest data revealed that Rawalpindi accounted for the highest number with 107 cases, followed by 10 in Lahore. Other districts, including Faisalabad, Chakwal, Sialkot, and Rahimyar Khan, each reported two cases, while Attock, Sargodha, Khushab, and Gujrat had one case each.
The department further disclosed that 779 new cases have been identified in the last week, bringing the total number of Dengue cases in Punjab to 4,657 for the year 2024.
Authorities assured the public that necessary precautions are in place, with a sufficient supply of medicine in all public hospitals. In response to the rising cases, a public advisory was issued, urging citizens to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the spread of the virus.
For assistance, the Health Department has provided a free helpline at 1033, encouraging the public to stay vigilant and cooperate with health teams working to control the outbreak.
