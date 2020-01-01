129 pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 129 pilferers in the South Punjab on Wednesday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 110,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed fine on the pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them for metre tampering.