129 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 129 power pilferers in South Punjab, an official of the company said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 205,000 units, MEPCO spokesman said.

A fine of over Rs 3.6 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against five of them on the charges of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.