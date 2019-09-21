UrduPoint.com
129 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:14 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams caught 129 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams caught 129 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday.

The Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 228,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers, while FIRs were got registered against 10 of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

