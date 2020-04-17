UrduPoint.com
129 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 129 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 152,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine to power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply,installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

