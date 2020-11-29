129 profiteers fined in a day across region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the region conducted 2109 raids and imposed fine of 2,00,000 on 129 profiteers during the last 24 hours.

According to commissioner office, Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood himself was monitoring the price of the commodities available at Saholat Bazaars and open market.

The prices control magistrates have been directed to continue raids at markets on daily basis and took strict action against the shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates.

They added that commodities were being provided to masses on subsidised ratea through 37 Saholat Bazaars of the region.

During last 24 hours, 2343 flour bags of 20 kg have been sold through these bazaars while 11604 bags 10 kg, 805 kg Chiken, 1179 litre cooking oil, 1875 kg Ghee, 1853 kg Potato, 1941 kg onion and 915 kg tomato has been sold through these Saholat Bazaars.

As per directives of the commissioner, flour was also being sold through 1253 truck sale points across the region, Commissioner office sources added.