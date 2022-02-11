UrduPoint.com

129 Rural Revenue Centers Functional In Khanewal

MPA Shahida Ahmad Hayat opened a new rural revenue center at Chak 92/10-R elevating the number of such facilities in the district to 129 effectively resolving the revenue related problems of the rural area population in far flung areas at their door step

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :MPA Shahida Ahmad Hayat opened a new rural revenue center at Chak 92/10-R elevating the number of such facilities in the district to 129 effectively resolving the revenue related problems of the rural area population in far flung areas at their door step.

A number of people were issued ownership documents i.

e (Fard Milkiyat) on the occasion in the presence of assistant commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the legislator said that the rural revenue centers (Dehi Marakiz-e-Maal) was a revolutionary initiative of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to lessen the difficulties of the rural area people in getting Fard Milkiyat, property transfer and other revenue related matters.

