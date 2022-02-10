129 rural revenue centres made fully functional in Khanewal

A network of 129 rural revenue centres have been made fully functional across the district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A network of 129 rural revenue centres have been made fully functional across the district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan.

The establishment of rural revenue centres was a revolutionary step taken by provincial government to provide revenue related services and address the problems of the public at their doorsteps.

According to the policy of the board of Revenue Punjab, the rural revenue centers will have the authority to issue record of property rights (Fard-e-Malkiat), transfer revenue, check records, verify property rights and correction of revenue records.

Talking about this, DC Salman Khan said that landlords could now get the required documents related to lands at their doorstep.

The revenue department has been directed to provide best services at rural revenue centres and added that the step would help to improve the service of the department further.