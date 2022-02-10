UrduPoint.com

129 Rural Revenue Centres Made Fully Functional In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 01:27 PM

129 rural revenue centres made fully functional in Khanewal

A network of 129 rural revenue centres have been made fully functional across the district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A network of 129 rural revenue centres have been made fully functional across the district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan.

The establishment of rural revenue centres was a revolutionary step taken by provincial government to provide revenue related services and address the problems of the public at their doorsteps.

According to the policy of the board of Revenue Punjab, the rural revenue centers will have the authority to issue record of property rights (Fard-e-Malkiat), transfer revenue, check records, verify property rights and correction of revenue records.

Talking about this, DC Salman Khan said that landlords could now get the required documents related to lands at their doorstep.

The revenue department has been directed to provide best services at rural revenue centres and added that the step would help to improve the service of the department further.

Related Topics

Punjab Salman Khan Government Best

Recent Stories

Azam Jamil assures federal govt's assistance in ar ..

Azam Jamil assures federal govt's assistance in archaeological development in KP ..

2 minutes ago
 Man injured in road accident in Bolan

Man injured in road accident in Bolan

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID- ..

S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca says 2021 profit f ..

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca says 2021 profit falls

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Wants to Hold Meetings to Normalize Ties Wi ..

Turkey Wants to Hold Meetings to Normalize Ties With Armenia in Ankara, Yerevan- ..

20 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>