UrduPoint.com

129 Vehicles Owners Booked Over Using LPG Cylinders: SP PHP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

129 vehicles owners booked over using LPG cylinders: SP PHP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police, Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan Region Huma Naseeb said on Sunday that the department has registered First Information Reports against owners of 129 passenger vehicles over using LPG and sub-standard cylinders during the ongoing crackdown.

Talking to journalists here, the SP PHP said that the department has launched a crackdown against LPG user vehicles from August 01, 2021, as per directives of additional IG PHP, under the preventive measures to avoid any mishap. She said that the PHP officials ensuring checking all passenger vehicles in their respective areas during which 129 passenger vehicles found involved in using LPG and sub-standard cylinders.

She said that cases have been registered against the owners of these vehicles.

Huma Naseeb added that the PHP has organized different seminars and walks to create awareness among drivers and public about the consequences of using LPG, sub-standard cylinders. She urged masses to cooperate with the PHP through providing information on PHP helpline 1124 about the vehicles using these prohibited cylinders.

Related Topics

Multan LPG Police Punjab Vehicles Philippine Peso August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

42 seconds ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

16 minutes ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.