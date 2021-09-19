129 vehicles owners booked over using LPG cylinders: SP PHP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police, Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan Region Huma Naseeb said on Sunday that the department has registered First Information Reports against owners of 129 passenger vehicles over using LPG and sub-standard cylinders during the ongoing crackdown.

Talking to journalists here, the SP PHP said that the department has launched a crackdown against LPG user vehicles from August 01, 2021, as per directives of additional IG PHP, under the preventive measures to avoid any mishap. She said that the PHP officials ensuring checking all passenger vehicles in their respective areas during which 129 passenger vehicles found involved in using LPG and sub-standard cylinders.

She said that cases have been registered against the owners of these vehicles.

Huma Naseeb added that the PHP has organized different seminars and walks to create awareness among drivers and public about the consequences of using LPG, sub-standard cylinders. She urged masses to cooperate with the PHP through providing information on PHP helpline 1124 about the vehicles using these prohibited cylinders.