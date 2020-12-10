UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12,901 Citizens Fined For Not Wearing Masks, 6 Banks Among 1800 Shops Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

12,901 citizens fined for not wearing masks, 6 banks among 1800 shops sealed

The district administration Thursday continued efforts to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and fined over 12,901 citizens for not wearing face masks and sealed six banks and 1800 shops in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Thursday continued efforts to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and fined over 12,901 citizens for not wearing face masks and sealed six banks and 1800 shops in the city.

According to the office of the Deputy Commissioner the district administration has launched a week-long awareness drive on observance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) visited BRT terminals and fined 277 citizens for not wearing face masks.

Similarly 624 persons were fined in different bazaars and markets.

The teams of district administration visited all main bazaars, markets, and public places and fined over 1200 drivers of public and private vehicles and sealed four commercial plazas on Ashraf road.

The DC warned of a mega crackdown in case the violation would continue. He appealed to traders and public to avoid crowds in markets and public places and strictly observe SOPs to avoid further spread of coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Summit Has 'Good Chance' to Reach Compromise on ..

1 minute ago

More Than 80 Journalists Murdered in 30 Countries ..

1 minute ago

Neurological complications common in moderate COVI ..

1 minute ago

Governor visits late Siraj Kassem Teli's residence ..

7 minutes ago

Sui Gas supply approved for four union councils in ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow to Open New Facility to Produce Coronavirus ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.