Open Menu

129,039 Kisan Cards Distributed In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

129,039 kisan cards distributed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A total of 129,039 kisan cards were given in three divisions of South Punjab till

Thursday, the official source said.

As per details received from the agricultural secretariat South Punjab, about 38,806 cards were given

in Multan division, including 6,981 in district Multan, 9,311 district Lodhran, 10,854 cards in district

Khanewal while 11,660 cards were provided to farmers in district Vehari.

Similarly, a total of 37,080 cards were forwarded to farmers in four districts of DG Khan division

as 5912 cards were received by the applicants in district DG Khan, 12,990 in district Muzaffargarh,

14,187 district Layyah and 3991 in district Rajanpur.

Moreover, 53,153 kisan cards were distributed in Bahawalpur division.

A total percentage for the cards distribution was 83.24 per cent, the sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Bahawalpur Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari From

Recent Stories

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

22 minutes ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

51 minutes ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

13 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

13 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

13 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

13 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

13 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan