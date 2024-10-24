129,039 kisan cards distributed in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A total of 129,039 kisan cards were given in three divisions of South Punjab till

Thursday, the official source said.

As per details received from the agricultural secretariat South Punjab, about 38,806 cards were given

in Multan division, including 6,981 in district Multan, 9,311 district Lodhran, 10,854 cards in district

Khanewal while 11,660 cards were provided to farmers in district Vehari.

Similarly, a total of 37,080 cards were forwarded to farmers in four districts of DG Khan division

as 5912 cards were received by the applicants in district DG Khan, 12,990 in district Muzaffargarh,

14,187 district Layyah and 3991 in district Rajanpur.

Moreover, 53,153 kisan cards were distributed in Bahawalpur division.

A total percentage for the cards distribution was 83.24 per cent, the sources added.