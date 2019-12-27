UrduPoint.com
1,291 Drug-peddlers, Gamblers Arrested In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

1,291 drug-peddlers, gamblers arrested in Lahore

The Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers and gamblers in the provincial capital, have arrested 1,291 accused persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers and gamblers in the provincial capital, have arrested 1,291 accused persons.

Accordingly, the City Division Police arrested 127, Cantt Division 143, Civil Lines Division 80, Sadar Division 85, Iqbal Town Division 62 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 94 drug-peddlers during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 96kg charas, 6kg and 195grm heroin, 05kg opium, 6kg and 640grm Bhang, 20grm Ice and 8,770 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

Police also recovered Rs 1128,000 from 700 alleged criminals in its successful action against gamblers.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police have been implementing on zero tolerance policy against criminals particularly drug-peddlers and gamblers.

