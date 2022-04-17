UrduPoint.com

12,918 Net Metering Licenses Grants In Last Three Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

12,918 net metering licenses grants in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric has received total of 16,149 applications for net metering during last three years and out of which 12,918 licenses have been issued so far.

According to official data, as many as 1981 applications were received during fiscal year 2018-19, 4232 in FY-2019-20 and 9,936 in FY-2020-21.

Similarly, out of total, some 1167 licenses had been issued during FY-2018-19, 3,334 in FY-2019-20 and 8,417 in FY-2020-21.

A total of 3404 net metering licenses have been issued in Lahore Electric Supply Company during the said period, 3,216 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company, 1,089 in Multan Electric Power Company, 740 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, 666 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company, 623 in Gujranwala Electric Supply Company, 18 in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, 13 in Sukkur Electric Supply Company and 2,340 in K-Electric.

Neither a single application for net metering was received in Tribal Electric Supply Company nor has any license been issued during the said period.

