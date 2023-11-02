Open Menu

129,218 Illegal Foreigners Repatriated To Afghanistan: Home Dept Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

129,218 illegal foreigners repatriated to Afghanistan: Home Dept spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued via Torkhum and Angor Adda borders points from where 129,218 undocumented immigrants repatriated to Afghanistan from October 6 to November 1, 2023.

The spokesman of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Home Department told APP on Thursday that 128,629 illegal foreigners were repatriated through Torkham border in Khyber tribal district and 589 undocumented immigrants through Angor Ada Waziristan tribal district to Afghanistan.

The illegal foreigners repatriated through Torkham border includes 7195 families including 34,639 male, 25,710 female and 68,280 children while 133 male, 148 female and 317 kids returned through Angora Adda border.

He said as per Ministry of Interior’s instructions, the families and children under 14 years of age of all documented foreigners repatriating on voluntary basis are exempted from NADRA or AVAS scanning and only males above 14 are to be entered/scanned.

The spokesman said only head count of children below 14 and women would be maintained. He said free transport from Landi Kotal holding area upto Torkham border were being provided to illegal foreigners.

APP/fam/

Related Topics

Afghanistan Male Landi Kotal October November Border Women All From

Recent Stories

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

25 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

58 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

1 hour ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

2 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

2 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan