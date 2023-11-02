129,218 illegal foreigners repatriated to Afghanistan: Home Dept spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued via Torkhum and Angor Adda borders points from where 129,218 undocumented immigrants repatriated to Afghanistan from October 6 to November 1, 2023.

The spokesman of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Home Department told APP on Thursday that 128,629 illegal foreigners were repatriated through Torkham border in Khyber tribal district and 589 undocumented immigrants through Angor Ada Waziristan tribal district to Afghanistan.

The illegal foreigners repatriated through Torkham border includes 7195 families including 34,639 male, 25,710 female and 68,280 children while 133 male, 148 female and 317 kids returned through Angora Adda border.

He said as per Ministry of Interior’s instructions, the families and children under 14 years of age of all documented foreigners repatriating on voluntary basis are exempted from NADRA or AVAS scanning and only males above 14 are to be entered/scanned.

The spokesman said only head count of children below 14 and women would be maintained. He said free transport from Landi Kotal holding area upto Torkham border were being provided to illegal foreigners.

