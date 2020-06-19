12925 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities in Rawalpindi

Around 12925 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4333 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2013 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 12925 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4333 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2013 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, results of 1426 people were awaited while 7625 were declared negative.

"Presently 731 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district including 338 belonged to Rawal Town,131 Potohar Town,129 Rawalpindi Cantt, 29 Gujar Khan,57 Taxila, 23 Kahuta,18 Kotli Sattian, 5 Murree and 1 Kalar Syedan," he said.

The DPR said that 1384 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 204 were died in the district, adding 130 more patients were reported in the district during the last 24 years.

Meanwhile, in order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration Rawalpindi has sealed 22 localities of the city and Cantonment areas including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmiria, Kuri Road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi Colony, Sattelite Town A,C Blocks, Muslim Town and Khurram Colony, Dheri Hassan Abaad,Talli Mohri, Gousia Chowk, Jhawara,Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and Allama Iqbal Town to ensure public safety till June 30.