1,295,650 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

1,295,650 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of vaccinated people against coronavirus, swelled to 1,295,650 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 1,032,254 citizens were injected first dose while 216,637 people were inoculated second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 28,289 health workers were given first dose while 18,470 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 51,753 first doses and 34,502 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were vaccinated against coronavirus.

People can get themselves vaccinated at the vaccination centres set up in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

