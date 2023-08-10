12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

The police claimed to have arrested 12960 criminals including 3246 proclaimed offenders and 2043 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad during first 7 months of current year 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 12960 criminals including 3246 proclaimed offenders and 2043 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad during first 7 months of current year 2023.

Giving some details, the police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police nabbed 2192 illicit weapon holders and recovered 1878 pistols, 107 rifles, 79 guns, 57 repeaters, 41 Kalashnikovs, 6 carbines and 8629 bullets/cartridges from their possession from 1st January to 31 July 2023.

He said that the police also arrested 2260 drug traffickers and recovered 1093 kilograms (kg) cannabis (charas), 224.150 kg opium, 22.171 kg heroin, 1.024 kg Ice, 220.690 kg poppy dust (Bhakki), 1200 liters undistilled liquor and 27205 liters liquor from their possession in addition to nabbing 1200 gamblers and 2019 kite dealers and flyers during this period.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal appreciated the performance of the police and directed them to accelerate their efforts for curbing down street crimes at maximum extent as provision of safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses was the first and foremost duty of the police.

The CPO also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) as well as Town and Circle Officers to devise new and comprehensive strategy for improving monitoring and patrolling system across the district so that nefarious designs of the miscreants and criminals could be foiled before occurrence of any crime or untoward incident, spokesman added.