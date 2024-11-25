Open Menu

1,298 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said a crackdown

against profiteers is underway.

During the last three weeks, 1,298 shopkeepers were fined Rs 78,06,000 over profiteering,

cases were registered and 52 people were arrested besides sealing 21 shops and godowns.

This was said by DC Muhammad Zulqarnain while reviewing performance of price magistrates

during a meeting here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari,

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, District Officer Industries Abdul Qudoos

besides assistant commissioners of Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial through video link.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners to continue monitoring

of marriage halls and marquees to ensure implementation of one-dish and wedding

hours.

