UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

129,830 COVID-19 Patients Recovered So Far: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

129,830 COVID-19 patients recovered so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that 129,830 patients recovered from Corona so far while 25,527 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

It said that 3,191 new cases reported across Pakistan and 93 people died during last 24 hours taking the total death rate to 4,712. It said 467 people are on ventilators.

The data released by the NCOC said that since 26 February, 228,474 COVID-19 positive cases were detected across till date. 129,830 COVID-19 positive people recovered across Pakistan.

It said that total active COVIED-19 cases in Pakistan at the moment is 93,932 with 3,191 new positive COVID cases detected on July 4 and 93 people lost lives due to due to the pandemic during last 24 hours.  Though Implementation on the smart lockdown in the country has significantly reduced the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, however again 3,191 cases were tested positive.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) only 93 people lost their lives in the country due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

It said that 129,830 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count and 467 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,525 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

It said that total active Covid cases in Pakistan are 93,932 ). A total of 228,474 cases detected so far (AJK 1288, Balochistan 10766, GB 1545, ICT 13409, KP 27843, Punjab 81317 and Sindh 92306).

About the deaths the official data said that 4712 have died including 1501 from Sindh , Punjab 1871, KP 1020, ICT 134, Balochistan 123, GB 28 and AJK 35. So far 1,398,352 tests have been conducted and 792 hospitals with covid facilities with 5,130 patients admitted across the country.

395/

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir February July Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

33 minutes ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

1 hour ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

1 hour ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.