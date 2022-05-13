12,984 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,984 fine tickets to motorists for not fastening seat belts whereas 5,367 received tickets for using mobile phones during drive, said a police spokesman on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,984 fine tickets to motorists for not fastening seat belts whereas 5,367 received tickets for using mobile phones during drive, said a police spokesman on Friday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus , he said a special campaign underway to check traffic rules violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

He said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said that it has been directed to adopt decent attitude with road users.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.