PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Motorway police on Tuesday seized 12 kilograms of heroin worth thousands of rupees near the M1 Hazara interchange.

Petolling sector commander M1, Shafikur Rehman intercepted a car after a little chase and recovered 12-kilogram packets of fine-quality heroin.

However, the accused driver escaped by taking advantage of darkness.