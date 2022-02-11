UrduPoint.com

12m Trees Planted In South Punjab Under Billion Tree Tsunami: Secy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Secretary Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Magsi on Friday said the Zoo project in Taunsa Sharif had been completed and would be inaugurated soon

He said the various projects have been launched in South Punjab including a plan to set-up forest on 140 acres land in Rakh Triman, Dera Ghazi Khan in connection with Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion Tree Tsunami campaign.

Magsi said that 12 million trees had been planted in South Punjab under Billion Tree Tsunami.

He expressed these views while talking to citizens at South Punjab Secretariat camp office situated in Taunsa Sharif.

On this occasion, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development and Additional Secretary C&W South Punjab were also present.

Magsi said the provincial government has set new trend of conducting open courts by secretaries.

He said the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat camp office in Taunsa would help promote good governance.

He said the special projects would be started in new budget for promotion of fisheries.

The secretary said that strict action was being taken against poachers involved in illegal hunting in South Punjab. Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development South Punjab said that free vaccination was underway to protect cattle from diseases.

He said that plans including construction of commercial slaughter houses and modern processing centre for animal hides in South Punjab were being chalked out to provide better profit to livestock farmers.

Additional Secretary Communications South Punjab said that construction of roads in Koh-e-Suleman region will help uplift of the area and transportation will bring prosperity and raise the living standards of the people.

The secretaries listened the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot in camp office.

>