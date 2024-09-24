Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

1.2mn children enrolled in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The enrollment of children in government schools continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where about 1.2 milliono kids were admitted this year.

The spokesman of KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department told APP on Tuesday that efforts were underway to enroll three lakh more children in public sector schools this month.

He said that enrollment campaign would continue till September 30 in the province.

Under education for all program, special focus was being given on admission of girls students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this connection, scholarships were also being provided to girl students on merit.

