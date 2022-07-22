(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Colorful three-day celebrations of the 12th annual Baba Gundhi International Festival, named after the famous Sufi saint Muhammad Baqir, also known as Baba Gundhi begins in Chippursan Valley on Friday.

Thousands of devotees of Baba Gundhi from GB besides local and foreign tourists will participate in the celebrations, Radio Pakistan reported.

In addition to polo games, Buzkshi, yak safari, Wakhi music concerts will also be organized.

Stalls of traditional food of Chippursan valley will also be set up.