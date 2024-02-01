12th annual kitchen gardening festival Feb 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The 12th annual kitchen gardening festival, coupled with a seminar and training, would be held here on February 4.

During a day-long activity, the participants would be provided guidance about seasonal vegetables, selection of high quality seeds, farming techniques, selection of soil and watering, importance of fresh vegetables in respect of their food nutrients and medically, control of insects, diseases, use of fertilizer and scope of kitchen gardening, etc.

Dr Shahzad Basra, Javed IQbal Green Gardens, Sajid Iqbal Sindhu agriculturist and others would also attend the event in the main ground, Lasani Garden.

Hanan Chaudhry, an organiser, said on Thursday this is a family festival which had been organised regularly for the last 11 years. The families especially children would be introduced with various food items prepared with ‘Gur’ and other desi foods.

Vegetable seeds, varieties of sapling will also be available in the festival.