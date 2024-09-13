ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian 'Safeerullah Siddiqui' known as Lehri is being observed on Friday.

He was born in Kanpur on January 2, 1929‚ he moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a steno typist during his teenage years.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.

His big break came in the 1950s‚ when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in his film Anokhi.

Out of the 225 films that Lehri acted during his career‚ his comic roles in 'Mera Ghar Meri Jannat'‚ 'Tasvir'‚ 'Tum Salamat Raho'‚ 'Ishara', 'Nai Laila Naya Majnon'‚ 'Tum Milay Pyaar Mila', 'Bahadur', 'Saiqa'‚ 'Naukar'and 'Zameer' won him outstanding appreciation and fame.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1964 and 1986.

Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi‚ at the age of 83.