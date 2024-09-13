12th Death Anniversary Of Versatile Legendary Comedian Lehri Being Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian 'Safeerullah Siddiqui' known as Lehri is being observed on Friday.
He was born in Kanpur on January 2, 1929‚ he moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a steno typist during his teenage years.
Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.
His big break came in the 1950s‚ when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in his film Anokhi.
Out of the 225 films that Lehri acted during his career‚ his comic roles in 'Mera Ghar Meri Jannat'‚ 'Tasvir'‚ 'Tum Salamat Raho'‚ 'Ishara', 'Nai Laila Naya Majnon'‚ 'Tum Milay Pyaar Mila', 'Bahadur', 'Saiqa'‚ 'Naukar'and 'Zameer' won him outstanding appreciation and fame.
He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1964 and 1986.
Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi‚ at the age of 83.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM felicitates Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on winning NA seat1 minute ago
-
Buner administration assures to complete land acquisition for marble city in two months41 minutes ago
-
Enraged driver rams vehicle into traffic police officials51 minutes ago
-
Experts gathering held on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in HKH region51 minutes ago
-
Govt promoting regional sports: CM aide51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat stresses on promotion of industrialization for jobs creation1 hour ago
-
DC imposes ban on illegal boating in dams, rivers2 hours ago
-
Ayesha Raza vows to leave no stone unturned in polio fight, urges parents to cooperate2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 602 kg drugs; arrests two accused2 hours ago
-
CPEC-II to feature multidimensional corridor aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es: Envoy2 hours ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed2 hours ago
-
'Legal reforms' vital for country's progress: Barrister Aqeel2 hours ago