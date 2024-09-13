Open Menu

12th Death Anniversary Of Versatile Legendary Comedian Lehri Being Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM

12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian Lehri being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian 'Safeerullah Siddiqui' known as Lehri is being observed on Friday.

He was born in Kanpur on January 2, 1929‚ he moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a steno typist during his teenage years.

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through film career from 1950s to 1980s.

His big break came in the 1950s‚ when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in his film Anokhi.

Out of the 225 films that Lehri acted during his career‚ his comic roles in 'Mera Ghar Meri Jannat'‚ 'Tasvir'‚ 'Tum Salamat Raho'‚ 'Ishara', 'Nai Laila Naya Majnon'‚ 'Tum Milay Pyaar Mila', 'Bahadur', 'Saiqa'‚ 'Naukar'and 'Zameer' won him outstanding appreciation and fame.

He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1964 and 1986.

Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi‚ at the age of 83.

Related Topics

Karachi Film And Movies Died Kanpur January September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

15 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

15 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

15 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

15 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

15 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

15 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

15 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

15 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

15 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan