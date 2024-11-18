Open Menu

12th Edition Of IDEAS-24 To Kicks Off On Tuesday At EXPO Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

12th edition of IDEAS-24 to kicks off on Tuesday at EXPO Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 12th edition of the four day International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will be kicked off from Tuesday (November 19) at EXPO Centre Karachi.

According to details, the Ministry of Defense and the Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) are set to host IDEAS 2024 at the Karachi Expo Center from November 19 to 22. The event aims to showcase Pakistan’s advanced and conventional defense capabilities while fostering international collaborations.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the exhibition seeks to solidify Pakistan’s defense industry on the global stage. The exhibition will feature a comprehensive display of cutting-edge defense equipment, including weaponry, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, and advanced drone systems.

In addition, innovations in missile technology, cyber defense, satellite systems, and electronic warfare will underline Pakistan’s growing technological prowess in defense production.

The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.

The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the three-services of Pakistan.

The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted 45 delegations from foreign countries, media reports said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Drone Technology Vehicle November Media Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

1 hour ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

3 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

3 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

4 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

5 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

5 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan