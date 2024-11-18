12th Edition Of IDEAS-24 To Kicks Off On Tuesday At EXPO Centre
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The 12th edition of the four day International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will be kicked off from Tuesday (November 19) at EXPO Centre Karachi.
According to details, the Ministry of Defense and the Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) are set to host IDEAS 2024 at the Karachi Expo Center from November 19 to 22. The event aims to showcase Pakistan’s advanced and conventional defense capabilities while fostering international collaborations.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the exhibition seeks to solidify Pakistan’s defense industry on the global stage. The exhibition will feature a comprehensive display of cutting-edge defense equipment, including weaponry, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, and advanced drone systems.
In addition, innovations in missile technology, cyber defense, satellite systems, and electronic warfare will underline Pakistan’s growing technological prowess in defense production.
The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.
The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the three-services of Pakistan.
The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted 45 delegations from foreign countries, media reports said.
