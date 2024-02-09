Open Menu

12th General Election Preliminary Results : Prominent Parties, Independent Candidates Take Lead

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) In the 12th General Election of Pakistan, preliminary results are emerging, with prominent parties and independent candidates taking the lead.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and independent candidates have secured four seats each of National Assembly, while the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has won two seats, according to unofficial results (Form-47) released by Returning Officers. Results for 256 NA seats are still pending.

Out of 297 general seats of Punjab Assembly, the PML-N has won four, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q two, and independent candidates three, while results of the rest were pending.

The PPPP has clinched victory on 15 seats of the Sindh Assembly, while results of the remaining 115 seats were awaited.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, independent candidates have won 27 seats and one by the PML-N, while the results for the remaining 87 seats were pending.

No result has been reported of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly.

