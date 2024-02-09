- Home
- Pakistan
- 12th General Election preliminary results : Prominent parties, independent candidates take lead
12th General Election Preliminary Results : Prominent Parties, Independent Candidates Take Lead
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) In the 12th General Election of Pakistan, preliminary results are emerging, with prominent parties and independent candidates taking the lead.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and independent candidates have secured four seats each of National Assembly, while the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has won two seats, according to unofficial results (Form-47) released by Returning Officers. Results for 256 NA seats are still pending.
Out of 297 general seats of Punjab Assembly, the PML-N has won four, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q two, and independent candidates three, while results of the rest were pending.
The PPPP has clinched victory on 15 seats of the Sindh Assembly, while results of the remaining 115 seats were awaited.
In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, independent candidates have won 27 seats and one by the PML-N, while the results for the remaining 87 seats were pending.
No result has been reported of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Iftikhar Ali Mishwani wins PK-60 election1 minute ago
-
Fazal Muhammad wins NA-25 election1 minute ago
-
PPPP’s Sher Muhammad wins PS-1 election1 minute ago
-
PPPP’s Riaz Shah Sherazi wins PS-75 election1 minute ago
-
Independent Misbah Wajid wins PP-172 election1 minute ago
-
Khawaja Imran Nazir of PML-N wins PP-150 election2 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Tariq Mehmood Aryani wins PK-59 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Shah Hussain wins PS-73 election2 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mian Muhammad Umar wins PK-88 election21 minutes ago
-
Shafay Hussain of PML wins PP-31 election21 minutes ago
-
PML Salik Hussain wins PP-32 election21 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Kareem wins PK-51 election21 minutes ago