12th lady recruit course passing out parade held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday announced to increase the quota of women officers from 15 percent to 30 percent in the forthcoming recruitment.

He said that women police officers were an integral part of Punjab police so their professional training and posting at important posts as well as encouragement was among top priorities of the department.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the passing out parade of the 12th lady recruit course here at Police Training College, Chung.

He said that all officers and personnel of the police force were performing their duties in the field and offices, adding that the officers who had completed the training should go to the field and treat the public with the same compassionate attitude so as the collective image of police force could be changed.

He said that all available resources had been utilized to provide modern vocational training to the female officers enrolled in the 12th lady recruit course, adding the young police officers who were being passed out today would serve in field duty and deliver public service.

Commandant Police Training College, Chung Ahmad Jamalur Rehman said that apart from imparting legal and policing training to women officers during the training, special lectures had been organized for character building and their moral training.

He said that lady police officers would play their role in changing the police station culture and improving law and order by making the best use of the acquired training and mental and intellectual abilities.

He said the 39-week training included law and general policing as well as martial arts.

Apart from martial arts, weapon handling, physical training, special focus had also been given to other related fields, he added.

The IG Punjab also presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the female officers who excelled in various fields during the training.

After the passing out parade, the IG Punjab visited different parts of Training College Chung and inquired from the trainee officers about their training courses and instructed them to complete the training with full dedication and determination.

Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Safe City Rao Sardar and other officers were also present.

In the 12th lady recruit course, 390 women personnel from different ranges and districts of theprovince completed the training and passed out, including 11 masters, 144 graduates and204 intermediate degree holder officers.