12th Meeting Of Mansehra District Land Use Planning, Management Committee Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) In accordance with provincial government directives, the 12th meeting of the District Land Use Planning and Management Committee was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), Town Municipal Officers (TMOs), Tehsil Chairmen, and officials from various district departments participated in the meeting.

Kashif Ali, a representative from the Sub-National Governance (SNG) program, briefed participants on the ongoing activities in Mansehra district related to the "KP Land Use and Building Control Act 2021.

A comprehensive review of current projects and activities was conducted, with authorities instructed to strictly follow the regulations outlined in the act.

DC Khalid Iqbal expressed his appreciation for the SNG team's technical support, which has been crucial in guiding committee members on the Land Use Act.

He emphasized that effective implementation of this legislation would significantly improve the developmental strategy for Mansehra district.

