12th men daydreaming to be back in power: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday severely criticized Pakistan democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, saying the 12th men in politics were daydreaming to be back in power.

In response to the speeches of Shahbaz Sharif and Fazal ur Rehman in PDM's public rally in DG Khan, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was mentally disturbed due to rare ouster from power.

Posing questions about the sources of income of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said Maulana felt no qualm in attacking even the institutions whenever asked to submit or share asset details. He said Fazal ur Rehman could not even count one of his achievements as Kashmir Committee chairman despite enjoying the coveted post for over a decade. "Why was Fazal ur Rehman mysteriously kept mum when there were drone strikes in the country?" Criticising Shehbaz Sharif, he said new records of corruption had been set in every project of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). First it has to be decided whether Shahbaz Sharif was the original PDM or Maryam Safdar was the bona fide leader of the alliance.

He wondered the party whose leadership can't be decided - will launch a movement against the government. The people of DG Khan are well aware of the true nature of "Shobaz Sharif", he said adding that PDM leadership was responsible for the deprivations of South Punjab. DG Khan did not remember those who were seen shedding crocodile tears in public rally when they were in power. These people not only violated the rights of backward areas but also committed corruption of billions in the name of farmers.

In contrary, he said there was a record increase in agricultural production during the PTI era. An additional profit of Rs 1,100 billion has been earned by the farmers.

Despite numerous challenges, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched successful youth programs, Kissan cards, skilled youth and various social development projects. Prime Minister Imran Khan was a selfless ambassador and courageous advocate of Kashmir, who was highlighting the Kashmir issue at every international forum, he added.