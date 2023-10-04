Open Menu

12th National Rescue Challenge Kicks Off At Emergency Services Academy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Emergency Services Department (ESD) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday officially inaugurated the 12th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), Lahore

This significant event aims to improve coordination and establish uniform standards for emergency services throughout the country. It will continue for three days, from 4 to 6 October 2023, and 19 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in six different challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed 19 participating teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Elite Police, Universities, NGOs and Volunteers Rescue Teams in 12th National Rescue Challenge. He wished them good luck and said that the Rescue Challenge will enhance professional competencies of rescuers to cope with emergencies and disaster through healthy competition. It would also enhance coordination and professional capacity of Emergency Services of all provinces of the country.

The three-day NRC 2023 has been organized in the light of commonly faced challenges by the emergency services during response to medical emergencies, fire & rescue operations, water rescue and other complex emergencies across Pakistan.

The Secretary ESD visited different events of the Challenge like Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge.

The Registrar, Emergency Services Academy Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khalid briefed that all these competitions will be evaluated by senior instructors/ experts in accordance with international standards of emergency response by giving difficult emergency scenarios and situations to respond effectively.

The closing ceremony of the National Rescue Challenge will be held on October 7 (Saturday).

