'12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal to be obersved with religious reverence'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Chairman Sahibzada Allama Hamid Raza has said the Punjab government is observing the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with religious reverence and devotion.

He was addressing the Divisional Peace Committee in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) here on Thursday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan, RPO Muhammad Azhar Akram, Deputy Commissioners of four districts, DPO Muhammad Tariq Azia and Additional Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed also participated in the meeting.

He said:" The love, respect, honour and devotion with the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith", adding that religious harmony, brotherhood and tolerance were need of the hour.

On this occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said all facilities would be provided to processions and gatherings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

She directed the deputy commissioners to personally check routes of the processions and make sure cleanliness, patchwork of roads besides eliminating encroachments.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Akram, while briefing the meeting, said a total of 253 Milad processions and more than 478 Mahafil would be held in Sargodha region and 3,643 policemenbesides 1,635 volunteers would perform security duties.

Later, special prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of the country.