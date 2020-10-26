12th Rabi-ul-Awal announced as public holiday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior Monday issued a notification to announce the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, falling on Friday, as a public holiday.

"It is notified for general information that Friday 30th October, 2020 shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1442 AH) throughout the country," said the notification.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar Calendar.