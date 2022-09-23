12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements to be made in consultation with all stakeholders: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the best possible arrangements will be made in consultation with all stakeholders to observe 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal with religious fervor.

"The issues raised regarding the infrastructure of the city are based on reality and we are trying our best to resolve the same. A focal person will be appointed for the arrangements of Rabi-ul-Awwal in each district. The city administration will fully cooperate with the organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting held with the scholars and organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal procession in relation to the arrangements at Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim here.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Additional IG Javed Alam Odhu, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Administrators, municipal commissioners, departmental heads of KMC, scholars, religious leaders, and a large number of organizers of the procession were also present.

During the meeting, scholars and the organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions presented suggestions regarding Rabi-ul-Awwal and emphasized the need for immediate resolution of various issues. Most of the problems raised were related to sanitation, road, encroachment, street lights, loadshedding of electricity, and security.

They thanked Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for inviting them to discuss about arrangements before the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal and assured him of all possible cooperation and assistance to solve the civic problems.

In the meeting, Haji Hanif Tayyab, Maulana Akbar Dars, Dr.

Jameel Rathore, Mufti Muhammad Abid, Mufti Furqan Shami, Ansar Baig Qadri, Muhammad Owais Afaqi, Allama Ashraf Gormani, Danish Raza Qadri, Muhammad Salim Attari, Qari Usman, Muhammad Yaqub Attari, Muhammad Hussain Masoodi, Asif Raza Qadri, Hafiz Osama, Mufti Ghous Sabri, Nasir Hussain, Allama Zuhair Abdi, Azhar Qadri Advocate and others were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that KMC and DMCs were working in every area to repair and maintain roads and arteries. "In view of the arrival of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the long-term works are also being completed as soon as possible," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab nominated Mazhar Khan, Senior Director for Municipal Services, as the focal person for the arrangements. He said that he may be contacted for any assistance regarding the arrangements.

The Administrator said that he was trying his best to solve the problem of street lights, adding that he will talk to K-Electric to reduce the loadshedding during Rabi-ul-Awwal to save the citizens from problems. He also referred to climate change and requested the scholars to play a role for plantation of trees across the city.

He said that the police would also take all possible measures regarding law and order during Rabi-ul-Awwal and would try to facilitate the organizers of the processions regarding the issuance of NOC. He said that the heads of the Cantonment Boards would also be approached for better arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal in their limits.

He said that their love and devotion for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) remained intact throughout the year and that it was not limited to 14 days only.