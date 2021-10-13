UrduPoint.com

12th Rabi-ul-Awwal To Be Celebrated Across The Country In A Befitting Manner: Prime Minister

Wed 13th October 2021

12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be celebrated across the country in a befitting manner: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with the holding of ceremonies across the country, 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal would be celebrated in a befitting manner with great fervor and zeal.

The ceremony of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, to be held in Islamabad, would be a historic event, Imran Khan said while presiding over a high-level meeting about the preparations for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal ceremony.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the preparations for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistants to PM Shehbaz Gill, Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, Member National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kayani and relevant officers were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman via video-link.

