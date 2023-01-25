UrduPoint.com

12th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition From Feb 3

Published January 25, 2023

12th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition from Feb 3

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) with the support of different partners and sponsors will organize the 12th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi's Ocean Mall from February 3-5.

The exhibition would bring a variety of traditional arts and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the work of thousands of rural women artisans from different districts of Sindh, including Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Badin, and others, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

A wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts, including home textiles (made up of intricate patchwork, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery, cutwork, an exclusive range of traditional clothing in Khaddar, Organic Dye, self Print Cotton Fabric and much more embroidered by rural women artisans of Sindh will be showcased.

