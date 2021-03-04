13 accused arrested,liquor seized in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested 13 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 100 litres of liquor, five pistols and three guns.

The accused were identified as Qasim, Bilal, Muhammad Asif, Samiullah, MuhammadWaseem, Rashid, Sajid Ali, etc.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.