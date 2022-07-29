13 accused including drug dealers arrested

West District Police arrested 13 accused including six alleged drug dealers during the last 24 hours and recovered 1000 grams of hashish, contents used to make "Gutka/Mawa", fake number plate and other items from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :West District Police arrested 13 accused including six alleged drug dealers during the last 24 hours and recovered 1000 grams of hashish, contents used to make "Gutka/Mawa", fake number plate and other items from their possession.

According to SSP West Dr.

Farrukh Raza, the arrested accused include Zahidullah, Raza Khan, Faisal, Afsareen, Kashif, Fahad, Shahid, Aamir alias Kala, Izhar alias Bholo, Subhan, Muhammad Imran, Ehtsham and Aadaf.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in Mominabad, Orangi Town, Iqbal Market and Pakistan Bazar police stations and investigation has been started.