UrduPoint.com

13 Accused Including Drug Dealers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 06:37 PM

13 accused including drug dealers arrested

West District Police arrested 13 accused including six alleged drug dealers during the last 24 hours and recovered 1000 grams of hashish, contents used to make "Gutka/Mawa", fake number plate and other items from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :West District Police arrested 13 accused including six alleged drug dealers during the last 24 hours and recovered 1000 grams of hashish, contents used to make "Gutka/Mawa", fake number plate and other items from their possession.

According to SSP West Dr.

Farrukh Raza, the arrested accused include Zahidullah, Raza Khan, Faisal, Afsareen, Kashif, Fahad, Shahid, Aamir alias Kala, Izhar alias Bholo, Subhan, Muhammad Imran, Ehtsham and Aadaf.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in Mominabad, Orangi Town, Iqbal Market and Pakistan Bazar police stations and investigation has been started.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Orangi Market From

Recent Stories

Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per t ..

Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per tola 29 July 2022

2 minutes ago
 NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in ra ..

NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in rains, floods hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

2 hours ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

4 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.