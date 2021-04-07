UrduPoint.com
13 Acres Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:57 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved over 13 acres agriculture land worth millions of rupees from squatters in Okara district

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved over 13 acres agriculture land worth millions of rupees from squatters in Okara district.

ACE spokesperson said on Wednesday, that Anti-Corruption Officer Afzal Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Rizwan Ahmed and police personnel retrieved 13 acres land from land grabbers and handed over to the Revenue department.

An FIR has been registered against land grabbers - Zafar Iqbal, Tufail Muhammad Amin, Ghulam Abid, Javed and others while further action was underway.

