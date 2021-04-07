13 acres land retrieved

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved over 13 acres agriculture land worth millions of rupees from squatters in Okara district

ACE spokesperson said on Wednesday, that Anti-Corruption Officer Afzal Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Rizwan Ahmed and police personnel retrieved 13 acres land from land grabbers and handed over to the Revenue department.

An FIR has been registered against land grabbers - Zafar Iqbal, Tufail Muhammad Amin, Ghulam Abid, Javed and others while further action was underway.