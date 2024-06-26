13 addicts return to normal life with vocational skills: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Marryam Khan distributed skill proficiency certificates with job letters among 13 addicts in Multan on Wednesday at International Day Against Drug Abuse, taking a step forward on the way to accomplishing the Drug-Free Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Marryam Khan said that patients who were undergoing treatment at the drug rehabilitation centre have completed their treatment and technical training courses and passed formal examinations. They are ready to return to healthy life, she said while distributing certificates and job letters among the recently rehabilitated drug addicts at a ceremony.

The ceremony honoured these individuals for their successful treatment and training. Seven individuals passed the electrician test, and six passed the tailoring test.

Sewing machines were also distributed among those who passed the tailoring test along with job letters.

The commissioner said that the curse of drugs has destroyed thousands of homes and ruined the futures of many young people.

She said that the divisional administration is on the front line of preventing drug abuse and rehabilitating affected individuals.

By increasing the number of courses, more addicts will be made healthy and skilled, she said adding that with the cooperation of TEVTA, Mahmood Group and FDO, these individuals were provided with dignified employment opportunities, while the Social Welfare Rehabilitation Center team also played a crucial role.

The rehabilitated individuals expressed their gratitude to the administration for rescuing them from the darkness of addiction and restoring their healthy lives with windows of livelihood open and pledged to earn an honest living through hard work.

Learning various skills like tailoring and driving has given them hope for employment and their parents were elated with joy and thankful to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Commissioner Maryam Khan.