13 Agenda Items Approved For Placing Before Cabinet

Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

13 agenda items approved for placing before Cabinet

The Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) Friday approved thirteen items, pertaining to various Divisions for consideration of the Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) Friday approved thirteen items, pertaining to various Divisions for consideration of the Cabinet.

The formal approval was given in CCL meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem.

Agenda items included the proposals by Finance Division of Approval of "Sarwa Islamic Savings Accounts Rules, 2019 and Approval of CorporateRestructuring Companies Rules, 2019.

Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment), Act, 2019, proposed by Religious Affairs & Inter-faith Harmony Division was also approved to be placed before the Cabinet among other proposals.

Your Thoughts and Comments

