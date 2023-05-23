13 among 12 officials booked on court order

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :At least 13 people among former SHO, ASI with unidentified 10 constables are booked on order of the District and Session Judge here.

As per FIR, former SHO of civil lines police station, Mujtaba, along with ten constables and local citizen, Shehr Yar Bashir ransacked shop no.5 of the plaintiff, Faisal Hafeez son of Hafeez-ud-din Sheikh which is located at Makka plaza.

The accused not only threw goods out of the shop, occupied it as well. Former SHO, Mujtaba and ASI Bilal had later on arrested the plaintiff, Tariq Hafeez as being alleged in the FIR.

Further, the accused party snatched motorbike worth Rs.60,000, cash Rs. 30,000, a tola of gold and ring costing Rs.120,000 from the plaintiff. The former SHO had put the later (plaintiff) into the lock-up who was recovered by bailiff.

Police Thana Civil Lines registered case against its own former SHO, ASI Bilal, citizen, Sher Yar Bashir with ten unidentified police officials on direction of the court.