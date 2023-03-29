13 anti-social elements rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, have conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers and other criminals besides seizing over 1470 grams charras, 12 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested two members of a dacoit gang namely Hamad alias Madi, ringleader and Nasrullah.

The police also recovered Rs 313,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Pirwadhai police in a raid managed to net ringleader of a bike lifter gang namely Kamran and Shakeel Khan on recovery of eight stolen motorcycles.

He said, Saddar Baroni police succeeded to arrest two proclaimed offenders, Ismail and Imran, wanted in a murder case of a citizen, Habib ur Rehman.

Westridge police arrested an accused namely Murad for harassing a 10 year old girl.

He further said that Taxila and Dhamial police rounded up five accused, Asmatullah, Saghir Ahmed, Atif, Kamran and Shehzad, for having 1470 grams charras and 12 liters liquor.

The spokesman informed that Saddar Wah police in an operation in Nawababad area managed to held an accused namely Zubair.

Dolphin force signaled to stop two motorcyclists in Nawababad area but they opened fire on the police party.

After encounter, dolphin force managed to arrest an injured accused while other escaped from the scene, he said.

The spokesman informed that Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation Zunera Azfar here on Wednesday held an open kutchery at Police Lines to address public complaints.

The SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar in a crime meeting held here reviewed the performance of investigation officers, the spokesman said.

The SP directed the officers concerned to ensure investigation on merit and timely submit challans of the cases.

He directed the officers to accelerate ongoing operations against criminals particularly gangs.

The spokesman said that the district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 42.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.