13 apprehended in police crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Police conducted crackdown against illegal residents in the areas of Bani Gala, Sabzi Mandi, and Shams colony and held 13 foreigners illegally residing there.

The operation, aimed at curbing unlawful activities and ensuring national security, resulted in the detention of 13 individuals after a thorough examination of their documents.

During the investigation, it was revealed that these individuals were residing in the country without proper authorization. Subsequently, the Islamabad administration has taken swift measures to repatriate them to their respective countries.

The 13 foreign nationals, now in custody, are undergoing the necessary legal procedures for deportation. This includes a thorough verification of their identities and coordination with relevant authorities to facilitate their return to their home countries.

This initiative is part of the government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the capital.

The Islamabad Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, remains vigilant to address any potential threats posed by illegal residents.

The public is urged to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activities.

In case of an emergency, citizens are reminded to dial `pucar15' or utilize the ICT App 15 to promptly inform law enforcement agencies.

This collaborative effort between the community and law enforcement is crucial for maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents.