13 arrested, 1.8 kg hash, cash recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested 13 outlaws including three drug pushers and recovered narcotics, stake money and other valuables from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 13 outlaws including three drug pushers and recovered narcotics, stake money and other valuables from their possession.

Police sources said here Monday that during continued drive against anti social elements and drug pushers, the police teams conducted raids and arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs.

20,120, five motorcycles and six cell phones from their possession.

The police also arrested three accused and recovered 1.830 Kg Hashish, stolen amount Rs. 35,000 and 18 bottles of liquor from them.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad khurram, Muhammad Imran,Abdul Rehman, Sohail Abbas, Naimat Ullah, Ikraam Ullah, Aman Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, AhmadHayat and others. Police have registered separate cases and investigations are in progress.