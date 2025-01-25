Open Menu

13 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

13 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The district police arrested 13 accused here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, they raided various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid ,Suleman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6kg hashish, 1.3kg heroin, 345 liter liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. An investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

1 hour ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

2 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

2 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

2 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

3 hours ago
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

3 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

14 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan