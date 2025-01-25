13 Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The district police arrested 13 accused here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesperson, they raided various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid ,Suleman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6kg hashish, 1.3kg heroin, 345 liter liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. An investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO holds open court1 minute ago
-
Justice Ayesha urges foreign alumni to enrich others with their knowledge1 minute ago
-
Two POs nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Tribute to literary legend: Aslam Ansari Auditorium inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
13 arrested2 minutes ago
-
88 kites recovered2 minutes ago
-
PM praises young Pakistani players for winning global championships2 minutes ago
-
Judicial Academy completes training for judges to expedite inheritance case resolution32 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness,anti-encroachment measures52 minutes ago
-
Orphan children from Alkhidmat spend day at Dir Scouts Headquarters1 hour ago
-
DC approves 94 development schemes1 hour ago
-
Abducted Tank policeman found dead, funeral prayers offered1 hour ago