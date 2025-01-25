13 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The district police arrested 13 accused here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, they raided various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid ,Suleman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6kg hashish, 1.3kg heroin, 345 liter liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. An investigation is underway.